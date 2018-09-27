Mohanlal new goodwill ambassador of Kerala Blasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar might have quit Kerala Blasters after over four years as its co-owner, but the Kochi-based Indian Super League franchise has roped in another fan favourite of Malayalees. Superstar Mohanlal was announced as the Yellow Army’s new goodwill ambassador and team mentor on Wednesday.

The club, coached by former England international goalkeeper David James and preparing for the new season which will begin with them facing two-time champions ATK at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on Saturday, revealed the actor as the new face of the club and unveiled the new home kit in a function held at Kochi. “I am very happy and proud to be associated with the club,” said the actor. “I have always loved sports and used to play football and cricket when I was young. I believe sports creates positivity and you can see that on the faces of the fans who come to watch the games. That is why I have taken up this responsibility,” he said.

“Football’s rhythm and magic have helped unite people across the country. One of my favourite films is Escape to Victory which tells the story of a group of youngsters who find freedom playing football,” said Mohanlal who announced the Blasters will double the number of academies they run across the state.

Blasters head coach James said Blasters will give their 100 per cent in the upcoming season. “I know our fans want us to have a particular style of football and footballers. I promise you we have 25 players this season who will give their all and try to bring the title to Kerala,” the coach said.

Meanwhile, Blasters co-owner Nimmagadda Prasad said the club will honour the fishermen who assisted in flood relief activities across Kerala before their opening home game in Kochi. Various flood relief workers will be honoured before each home matches. Blasters will face Mumbai City in their first home at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on October 5.