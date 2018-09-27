Mullappally arrives to a rousing reception

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-appointed state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran arrived in the state capital to a rousing reception at the airport. Party leaders and workers were present to receive the new president who was mobbed by the crowd. Pandalam Sudhakaran, former minister and senior leader told Express said, “Mullappally is a leader who knows the pulse of the people and the presence of such a huge crowd in the airport to receive him shows the love and respect the workers have for him.” “It was one of the best receptions at the airport in several years during the arrival of a KPCC president. Being a senior leader with a spotless image and integrity, workers and leaders were vying with each other to have a glimpse of him,” said Manacaud Suresh, KPCC secretary.