Home States Kerala

Mullappally arrives to a rousing reception

Newly-appointed state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran arrived in the state capital to a rousing reception at the airport.

Published: 27th September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Mullappally Ramachandran, who is set to take charge as the new KPCC president on Thursday, had a hard time navigating the sea of supporters who mobbed him upon his arrival at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Wednesday afternoon. Finally, the police had to intervene and lead Mullappally away from the crowd | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly-appointed state Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran arrived in the state capital to a rousing reception at the airport. Party leaders and workers were present to receive the new president who was mobbed by the crowd. Pandalam Sudhakaran, former minister and senior leader told Express said, “Mullappally is a leader who knows the pulse of the people and the presence of such a huge crowd in the airport to receive him shows the love and respect the workers have for him.” “It was one of the best receptions at the airport in several years during the arrival of a KPCC president. Being a senior leader with a spotless image and integrity, workers and leaders were vying with each other to have a glimpse of him,” said Manacaud Suresh, KPCC secretary.

 

