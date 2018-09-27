Sabarimala special service bleeds KSRTC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after hiking fares from Rs 31 to Rs 40, the KSRTC special Sabarimala service incurred a total loss of Rs 13.35 lakh in the first six days. On September 16, the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala was reopened for Kannimasa pooja and witnessed a good number of pilgrims, during which the KSRTC had conducted a special service.

As the entry of private vehicles are restricted in the wake of infrastructure damage due to floods, pilgrims have to depend on KSRTC buses to reach Pampa from Nilakkal. With the increase in diesel price, the KSRTC had increased its fare by Rs 9 compared to last year.

With 33 buses, the corporation had run 1,760 trips and earned a total revenue of Rs 23 lakh from the service. Of which, Rs 20,900 was the daily expense of one bus, including diesel price, employees’ salary and tyre and spare parts expenses.

“Even though there were many allegations that the corporation had increased fares for profits, after all its expenses the corporation had suffered a total loss of Rs 13.35 lakh,” said KSRTC CMD Tomin J Thachankary.