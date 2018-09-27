Salary challenge: Cooperative societies’ staff approach High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Employees of cooperative societies on Wednesday approached the High Court challenging the Cooperative Society registrar’s order compelling them to donate one month’s salary to the CMDRF for rebuilding the flood-hit state.

The petition was filed by P A Yousuf, president, Kothamangalam taluk committee of Kerala Cooperative Employees Front, and Sibi Chacko, chief accountant, Keerampara Service Cooperative Bank. They submitted the employees had already contributed two days’ salary to CMDRF and each society has also donated a substantial amount. Hence, the circular was illegal.They submitted that the salaries of each employee in the society are generated from its own income and there was no contribution from the government.