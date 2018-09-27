Home States Kerala

 SC verdict setback to Central Government policies: V S Achuthanandan

The court has rejected the government contention the Aadhaar programme implementation is error-free.

Published: 27th September 2018

V S Achuthanandan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Former Chief Minister and chairman of Administrative Reforms Commission V S Achuthanandan has said the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar is a setback to the policies of the Centre. He was speaking at a discussion on Wednesday.

The court has rejected the government contention the Aadhaar programme implementation is error-free. There were 27 appeals before the SC, Achuthanandan said. The veteran leader also said the Aadhaar case is one which had a long argument in the apex court, 38 days, and the judgement was supposed to be given in May. The verdict was declared with only five days left for Chief Justice Deepak Misra to retire.
Chief Justice Deepak Mishra and two other judges gave their verdict in unison while Justice Y V Chandrachud and Justice Ashok Bhushan gave a different judgment, VS said and added the different judgments show the apprehensions of the people on Aadhaar has reasons.

The court rejecting the government plea there will not be any leaking of details from the Aadhaar document shows there needs to be more discussions on the subject, he said.He said the government should take up the issues raised by the people with an open mind and to bring in a legislation if needed to remove the apprehensions of the people.

The veteran leader also said there is a lack of clarity in the judgment and added even the Constitution bench was not able to give a judgment in unison and this is really a sad matter.He said before the verdict came most of the citizens of the country had taken Aadhaar and this means this judgment has to be criticised. This means if in future an anti-democratic government assumes office and implements anti-people policies, then this judgment can be used to accord legal sanctity. This is not at all good for a democracy, Achuthanandan said.

The judgment that using the personal details of citizens even for national security should be taken only after convincing the court with valid reasons is a welcome stand, VS said.

