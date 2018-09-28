Approval for electric vehicle policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle Policy. The government has decided to frame the policy taking into account the pollution caused by vehicles using fossil fuels. The policy envisages a phased reduction in pollution, fuel-saving measures and increase in the use of electric vehicles.

The 6,000-strong fleet of the KSRTC will gradually shift to electric vehicles as per the policy. The policy eyes enhanced employment opportunities by the creating of an ecosystem suited for electric vehicles. Batteries and electric motors needed for such vehicles will be manufactured in the state.

By shifting to electric-mode, operators of vehicles like autorickshaws can reduce fuel expenses considerably, the policy says.