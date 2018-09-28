Chennithala’s charges baseless: Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala levelled corruption charges against the LDF Government in giving nod for new breweries, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan termed them “baseless” and “politically motivated”.

The government has given only in-principle approval for starting three breweries and a blending-compounding and bottling unit. No licences have been issued so far as the applications are being scrutinised, he said.

The decision to allow the units was based on the recommendations of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and the Excise Commissioner, he said.

The decision was taken in the best interests of the state as eight per cent of Indian-made foreign liquor and 40 per cent of beer were being ‘imported’ from outside Kerala. The new units will increase the state’s revenue and enhance employment opportunities, he said.

“There is no secrecy in the issue. All the orders related to them were published online,” he said.

The LDF Government had taken up seven applications after it came to power in 2016. Of this, two were submitted during the UDF rule and the remaining five after the LDF came to power. The government gave in-principle sanction to three breweries and one blending-compounding and bottling unit, he said. The remaining three applications are under process.

“The in-principle approval was given on the basis of the LDF’s declared liquor policy and as per the Brewery Rules of 1967. The decision was taken on the basis of the applications received. You can’t issue a licence just because there is an in-principle approval. The Excise Commissioner has to examine whether they are in fact eligible,” he said.

Excise Commissioner Rishiraj Singh said the applications were being processed and clearances are awaited from around 20 government departments and agencies.

According to Ramakrishnan, although a 1999 government order placed regulations on opening new distilleries or bottling units, it does not mention breweries.

There are 18 blending units in the state at present. Of the 18, two are currently shut. Two of the 18 were sanctioned before the state’s formation in 1956 and 16 after that. Of the 16, 11 were sanctioned by various UDF governments and five by LDF governments, said Ramakrishnan.

He declined to comment on CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s remark that neither the CPI nor its ministers were aware of the decision to allow the new liquor units.