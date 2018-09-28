Home States Kerala

Early declaration of CBSE results likely next year

However, exams for all the core academic subjects such as languages, mathematics, science and economics will continue to be held in March.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of CBSE schools

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The results of CBSE Class X and XII exams are likely to be declared early next year as CBSE has decided to advance exams for skill education (vocational) and related subjects to the second half of February. However, exams for all the core academic subjects such as languages, mathematics, science and economics will continue to be held in March.

There are 40 skill education (vocational) subjects being offered in Class XII and 15 in Class X. Certain other related subjects such as Typography and Computer Applications (English), Web applications, Graphics and Office Communication will also be included in the February exams. The slight advancement of exam date will facilitate slightly earlier declaration of both – the main results and the re-evaluation results - as compared to earlier years, CBSE officials said.

The decision comes as a huge relief to CBSE students in Kerala as the board exam results come out after declaration of SSLC and higher secondary results. Early declaration of results will give the students enough time to apply for state higher secondary and degree courses in the state.

