Jobs, cash prizes for Games medallists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Thursday announced jobs and cash awards for the Asian Games medal-winning athletes from the state.

Gold medal winners will receive `20 lakh each as reward, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a post-Cabinet briefing. Silver medallists from the state will be given `15 lakh each and bronze medal winners, `10 lakh each. As many as 10 Malayali athletes in the Indian contingent had won medals in the 18th Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Cabinet also decided to provide government jobs to the medal winners who lack jobs. Supernumerary posts will be created for providing employment to the athletes on the basis of their educational qualification, the Chief Minister said. Malayali athlete Jinson Johnson had won gold in the 1,500-metre event and V K Vismaya had won gold in the 4x400-metre relay.

Posting

P Suresh, retired Vigilance tribunal, has been appointed chairman, Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.