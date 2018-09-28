Keep politics aside and join Ayushman Bharat: Rajnath Singh in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Conveying dismay over the state government’s decision to stay away from the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh urged the government to “keep politics aside and ensure that the scheme’s benefits reach the poor and needy in the state”.

“I politely request the government to implement the scheme so that the poor people in the state can avail free treatment. The scheme ensures free treatment for 1,350 diseases, including cancer and heart diseases,” he said while delivering the inaugural speech at the BJP state council meeting in Kochi on Thursday.

“This is not a BJP scheme, but a welfare scheme of the Union government. We didn’t even add the name of the Prime Minister to the scheme. The Prime Minister is not the leader of a political party. He leads the nation.”

He said that more than 5,000 people across the country have availed free treatment under the scheme within 48 hours of its launch. “The media is calling it ‘Modicare’, but I would like to term it as ‘Modi Kavach’ (armour) to ensure protection for the poor from diseases,” he said.

The Centre will set aside all political and ideological differences and stand with Kerala to mitigate the devastation caused by the recent floods, he said.

“Kerala has encountered an unprecedented natural calamity and the Centre will stand firmly with the people in their efforts to rebuild the state. Ideological and political differences will not come in the way of providing relief to the state,” he said.

“Yesterday, the Chief Minister met me and submitted a memorandum in this regard. I assured him that we will do everything possible to help the state. Not only Keralites, the whole country stood united to support Kerala. All MPs provided 1 crore each from their MPLADS Fund and even north-eastern states came forward to support Kerala. This is the strength of our country and this unity is a source of inspiration,” he said.

Commenting on allegations regarding the Rafale deal, he said the Opposition has only one agenda — stop Modi, stop BJP. “I request the Congress leaders to tell their leader (Rahul Gandhi) that the PM is the leader of the nation and we should respect the dignity of the post,” he said.

The Opposition is demanding the government to disclose the details of the weaponry used in Rafale to help enemy nations.

The Opposition is desperate and raising allegations against even the Election Commission and judiciary, he said.

‘An alternative force’

Rajnath said that the BJP is a party fully committed to the value of Indian culture and does not identify itself with any caste or religion. He urged party workers in Kerala to stop claiming the National Democratic Alliance as a third front and position itself as an alternative force to reckon with.

“The BJP aims to win 350 seats in the Lok Sabha election and we expect Kerala will contribute a good number of representatives,” he said.

BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai, national secretary H Raja, MPs V Muraleedharan and Richard Hay, MLA O Rajagopal, core committee members C K Padmanabhan, P K Krishnadas, K V Sreedharan Master, M T Ramesh, K Surendran and Sobha Surendran also participated at the party function.