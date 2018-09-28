Kerala bags nine national tourism awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s spirited efforts to rejuvenate its tourism sector in the wake of recent floods got a robust validation with God’s Own Country winning nine National Tourism Awards for 2016-17. Union Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam asserted the worst was over for the state and it was ready to receive tourists with full gusto.

Overall, the state’s Tourism Department walked away with four awards, including the Best Tourism Film (Live Inspired) and the second prize in ‘Best State/Union Territory- Comprehensive Development of Tourism in Rest of India’ category.

In the Hall of Fame awards section, the official entries of the Tourism Department which got prizes were Excellence in Publishing in Foreign Language and Responsible Tourism Project, Wayanad for being the Most Responsible Tourism Project/Initiative.

Private players added to the state’s kitty when they won five more awards, including the Best Domestic Tour Operator promoting tourism products of Rest of India, Best Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishment and Best Standalone Convention Centre.

The awards were presented by Kannamthanam in New Delhi on Thursday. Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran and Deputy Director G Sreekumar received the awards for the official entries. Union Tourism Secretary Rashmi Verma was among the dignitaries who attended the function.

“A month ago 13 out of the 14 districts in Kerala were under water and today every destination is open for tourists in the state. Kerala is back in action and ready to receive people. Kerala needs your support to regain its action,” Kannamthanam said and invited everyone to attend the Kerala Travel Mart (September 27-30).

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said Kerala has recovered speedily from the aftermath of floods. “Kerala needs visitors and I assure we are fully prepared to receive them with top-rate hospitality.”

Tourism Secretary Rani George said the awards were a testament to Kerala’s vaunted image as an alluring tourist destination and would also help in presenting the state to a wider international audience.

In the private sector, Kerala’s Intersight Tours & Travels Pvt. Ltd got the Best Domestic Tour Operator promoting and selling tourism products of Rest of India (Category – 1), while Kochi-based Concord Exotic Voyages Pvt. Ltd., won the first prize in Inbound Tour Operator / Travel Agent (Category II).

Munnar-based Rosegardens Homestay was adjudged the Best Incredible India Bed and Breakfast Establishment approved by the Ministry of Tourism (Gold and Silver Category).

Somatheeram Research Institute and Ayurveda Hospital Pvt Ltd , Kovalam was the proud winner in the Hall of Fame Awards category as it was adjudged the Best Wellness Centre while Adlux International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Kochi got the award for Best Standalone Convention Centre.

