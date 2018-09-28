 Kerala Floods One Month After : Rajnath Singh promises more Central aid

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured of more Central support for the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of the state. The amount will be decided after receiving the report of the Central team that assessed the damage, Rajnath said while inaugurating the Kollam edition of Janmabhumi daily here on Thursday.

ALSO READ | Kerala floods: All-party delegation meets Rajnath Singh; seeks more funds for state

He lauded the efforts of fishermen in rescuing people from flood-hit areas. Central agencies such as the NHAI have been asked to help in the reconstruction of roads, he said.

Urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to deal firmly with political violence in the state, Rajnath offered Central assistance on the issue. “Though the state is far ahead in literacy and education, there exist political attacks. There is no space for such attacks in a democracy,” he said.

MLA O Rajagopal, BJP national council member P K Krishnadas, V Muraleedharan and BJP district president G Gopinath, among others, were present at the function.