Home States Kerala

 Kerala Floods One Month After : Rajnath Singh promises more Central aid

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured of more Central support for the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of the state.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai greeted with a giant garland by BJP workers at the party’s state council meeting held at Ernakulathappan Gound in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured of more Central support for the rehabilitation of flood victims and reconstruction of the state. The amount will be decided after receiving the report of the Central team that assessed the damage, Rajnath said while inaugurating the Kollam edition of Janmabhumi daily here on Thursday.

He lauded the efforts of fishermen in rescuing people from flood-hit areas. Central agencies such as the NHAI have been asked to help in the reconstruction of roads, he said.

Urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to deal firmly with political violence in the state, Rajnath offered Central assistance on the issue. “Though the state is far ahead in literacy and education, there exist political attacks. There is no space for such attacks in a democracy,” he said.

MLA O Rajagopal, BJP national council member P K Krishnadas, V Muraleedharan and BJP district president G Gopinath, among others, were present at the function.

