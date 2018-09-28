Lokayukta demands grant details

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Lokayukta division bench has initiated a preliminary inquiry into a complaint alleging misuse of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Lokayukta Justice Pius C Kuriakose and Upalokayukta Justice A K Basheer have directed Chief Secretary Tom Jose to produce details regarding aid granted from the fund.

The Lokayukta Act envisages a preliminary inquiry before admitting a complaint. The inquiry will determine whether there exists a prima facie case for investigation.

The complainant is former Kerala University syndicate member R S Sasikumar, who alleged favouritism in sanctioning aid from the fund to the families of the late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late CPM leader K K Ramachandran Nair and Praveen, a civil police officer who died in an accident while undertaking escort duty for CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

Sasikumar had sought the disqualification of the Chief Minister and other ministers for “misusing the distress relief fund”.