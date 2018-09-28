Masked men kill ex-Army jawan in front of wife

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:A realtor, who was also an ex-Army man, was hacked to death in front of his wife by three assailants at his house in Bestavaripeta of Prakasam district in the wee hours of Thursday. The men, with their faces covered, broke into the house of M Ramana Reddy around 2 am and attacked him, police said.

His wife, Lakshmi Kumari, tried to rescue Ramana Reddy from the attackers, but was injured in the process. When the victim tried to fight back, he was dragged into the road from where the assailants made a quick escape in a car. Seeing him bleeding profusely, the locals rushed him and his wife to a hospital.

However, Ramana Reddy died on the way. A case has been registered. The police are suspecting Ramanreddy’s business disputes to be the motive behind his murder.