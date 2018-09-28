Musician Balabhaskar's condition still critical

Home States Kerala

The accident took place on Tuesday at Pallipuram on the outskirts of the capital city when the couple was driving back from Thrissur after visiting temples.

Balabhaskar

Singer-violinist Balabhaskar. (Photo |Facebook )

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The condition of popular Kerala musician and violinist Balabhaskar, who was seriously injured along with his wife in a road accident earlier this week, was still critical, a senior doctor said here on Friday.

"He continues to be on a ventilator and his condition is still critical. We are all hoping that things will be better soon," the doctor told IANS.

Their two-year-old child, who died in the crash, was cremated here on Thursday.

The musician's wife and the driver were recovering, according to the doctor.

Since the accident, video clips of his performances were being shared on social media by his fans.

The musician shot to fame when, as a 17-year-old, he composed music for a Malayalam film and has scored music for several films.

