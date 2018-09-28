Religion cannot become a cover to exclude, Sabarimala is for women too, rules Supreme Court

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court on Friday ended a centuries-old tradition barring women of menstruating age from entering the Sabarimala temple in Kerala saying it was violative of their fundamental rights and other constitutional guarantees.

While pronouncing the order, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra said that restrictions on women to enter the temple violated Constitutional principles and that women's rights cannot be subverted as they are in no way less than men.

The verdict was pronounced by the bench presided by CJI Dipak Misra and comprising Justices Rohinton Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. Justice Malhotra, the fifth member of the bench, had a dissenting view.

The top court gave its verdict after hearing a bunch of pleas seeking permission for women aged between 10 and 50 to enter the 800-year old Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

Chief Justice Dipak Misra, who read out judgment on behalf of Justice AM Khanwilkar too, said, "All devotees are equal and there cannot be any discrimination on the basis of gender."

Justice Rohinton F Nariman in a separate but concurring judgment said that people of all faiths visit the temples - worshipers are not of the separate denomination.

"Religion cannot become a cover to exclude and deny women their right to worship," Justice DY Chandrachud said in his concurring judgment.

Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter, said it is not for the judiciary to decide which faith-related practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evils like ‘Sati’. “Notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion,” said Justice Malhotra, adding: “What constitutes essential religious practice is for the religious community to decide, not for the court.”

“Present judgment won’t be limited to Sabarimala, it will have wide ramifications. Issues of deep religious sentiments shouldn’t be ordinarily interfered into,” she observed.

She also said that “Religious practices can’t solely be tested on the basis of the right to equality. It’s up to the worshippers, not the court to decide what’s religion’s essential practice.”

The Kerala government wholeheartedly welcomed the judgment, Devaswom and tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

"Kerala government welcomes the Supreme Court verdict. The position of the state government is that discrimination against women at Sabarimala and the rest of all the places of worship wherever it is prevalent should end. We will decide how to implement the order after detailed discussion with authorities concerned," he said, expressing the confidence that a “progressive society in Kerala will accept the order in a positive manner”.

Reacting to the verdict, A Padma Kumar, president of Kerala Devaswom Board which runs the Sabarimala temple, said the board will make efforts to implement SC order.

"Even though there is the difference of opinion, the Travancore Devaswom Board is bound to accept and implement the Supreme Court verdict," However, the board will file a review petition in the case, he added.

As per norms prescribed by the temple board earlier women of menstruating ages were prohibited from visiting the premises. The rules which mandate the ban are listed in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules of 1965.

