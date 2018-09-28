Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Religious practices no-go area for courts, says Justice Indu Malhotra

Justice Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter, said it is not for the judiciary to decide which faith-related practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evils like 'Sati'.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Indu Malhotra (Photo | File/PTI)

By Express News Service

Justice Indu Malhotra, the only woman in the five-judge bench of the Supreme Court that ruled that women of all ages must be allowed in Kerala's Sabarimala temple, gave a dissenting judgment.

"It is not for court to interfere in religious practices even if it appears discriminatory. Notions of rationality cannot be brought into matters of religion," Justice Malhotra said.

'Interfere only in cases like Sati'

It is not for the courts to determine which of these practices of a faith are to be struck down, except if they are pernicious, oppressive, or a social evil, like Sati, said Justice Indu Malhotra.

“An equality doctrine cannot override the fundamental right to worship under Article 25. Notions of rationality cannot be brought into matters of religion,” she said. She added that the issue, in this case, is not limited to Sabarimala; it will have far-reaching implications for other places of worships.

READ | Indian temples where men can't enter on certain days

Justice Malhotra said the equality doctrine enshrined under Article 14 of the Constitution does not override the fundamental right guaranteed by Article 25 to every individual to freely profess, practise and propagate their faith, in accordance with the tenets of their religion.

The manifestation of the deity at the Sabarimala temple, Ayyappa, is in the form of a naishtika brahmachari, who practises strict penance and the severest form of celibacy.The bench was dealing with a PIL filed in 2006 by Indian Young Lawyers Association seeking to ensure entry of women devotees between the age group of 10 to 50 at the temple.

