Sabarimala verdict: Why Justice Indu Malhotra, lone woman judge in SC bench, dissented

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court ended an age-old ban in Kerala's Sabarimala temple on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

The only judge who dissented on the five-judge constitution bench was Justice Indu Malhotra, who says that issues raised have serious implications for all religions.

Justice Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter, said it is not for the judiciary to decide which faith-related practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evils like 'Sati'.

"Notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion," said Justice Malhotra, adding: "What constitutes essential religious practice is for the religious community to decide, not for the court."

She said issues which have deep religious connotation should not be tinkered with to maintain secular atmosphere in the country.

"Present judgment won't be limited to Sabarimala, it will have wide ramifications. Issues of deep religious sentiments shouldn't be ordinarily interfered into."

Justice Malhotra further said the right to equality claimed by some conflicts with the right to follow a religious practice, again a fundamental right, and rejects plea for entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.

She also said that, "Religious practices can't solely be tested on the basis of the right to equality. It's up to the worshippers, not the court to decide what's religion's essential practice."

As per norms prescribed by the Sabarimala temple board earlier, women of menstruating ages were prohibited from visiting the premises. The rules which mandate the ban are listed in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules of 1965.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)