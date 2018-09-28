Home States Kerala

Sabarimala verdict: Why Justice Indu Malhotra, lone woman judge in SC bench, dissented

Justice Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter, said it is not for the judiciary to decide which faith-related practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evils like 'Sati'.

Published: 28th September 2018 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Justice Indu Malhotra (Photo | File/PTI)

By Online Desk

The Supreme Court ended an age-old ban in Kerala's Sabarimala temple on the entry of women between 10 and 50 years.

The only judge who dissented on the five-judge constitution bench was Justice Indu Malhotra, who says that issues raised have serious implications for all religions.

Justice Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter, said it is not for the judiciary to decide which faith-related practices are to be struck down except in issues of social evils like 'Sati'.

"Notions of rationality cannot be invoked in matters of religion," said Justice Malhotra, adding: "What constitutes essential religious practice is for the religious community to decide, not for the court."

READ | Indian temples where men can't enter on certain days

She said issues which have deep religious connotation should not be tinkered with to maintain secular atmosphere in the country.

"Present judgment won't be limited to Sabarimala, it will have wide ramifications. Issues of deep religious sentiments shouldn't be ordinarily interfered into."

Justice Malhotra further said the right to equality claimed by some conflicts with the right to follow a religious practice, again a fundamental right, and rejects plea for entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala.

She also said that, "Religious practices can't solely be tested on the basis of the right to equality. It's up to the worshippers, not the court to decide what's religion's essential practice."

As per norms prescribed by the Sabarimala temple board earlier, women of menstruating ages were prohibited from visiting the premises. The rules which mandate the ban are listed in the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Rules of 1965.

(With inputs from Express News Service and PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Justice Indu Malhotra Sabarimala verdict Sabarimala temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai