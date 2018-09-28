United Congress will be a force to reckon with: Mullappally Ramachandran

Home States Kerala

Mullappally Ramachandran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Newly anointed president of the state Congress Mullappally Ramachandran has said that a united Congress devoid of groups would be a major political force in the state and it would win the ensuing general elections.

Mullappally was addressing party workers at  Indira Bhawan, the state headquarters, after taking charge. In a hard-hitting speech, Mullappally said both the BJP and the CPM were single handedly opposing the Congress in the state and called upon the cadre to work for the uplift of the party to ward off these forces.
The former Union minister said the memories of the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru would take the Congress forward. The party will concentrate more on youngsters, who will be a major force to reckon with.

He said the party would take into consideration all the downtrodden communities. Special emphasis will be given to women. He remembered the sacrifices of A V Kutti Malu Amma, who had served prison term with her little child. The party is giving respect and honour to women, he said.

The senior leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the “biggest fascist in the country”. All differing voices are being suppressed, he said. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is working hard and has started a war against the corrupt government of Narendra Modi. The battle is to save the country from complete destruction.

When Congress was defeated, communal forces have taken over. Congress workers should work hard so that communal forces are routed. Congress is the only political party which has brought several youngsters into senior positions. The present crop of state Congress leaders are all from the student and youth wing of the party, he said.

The strength of the party is youths. Mullappally said he would  be looking forward to getting more contributions from the youth. He called upon the party cadre to work,work and work.

Congress is a party with resilience and inner strength. Thousands of grassroot workers are the party’s strength. He said he had the opportunity to work closely with Indira and Rajiv Gandhi and added the supreme sacrifice of the two leaders for the country should always be remembered by party workers.
The Congress has faced several turbulence and storm and has come forward in testing times. The party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, will surge ahead in the days to come, said the KPCC president.

