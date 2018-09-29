After setback, Hindu outfits mull review petition

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Supreme Court judgment allowing women to enter Sabarimala, various Hindu organisations led by social activist Rahul Easwar, who is also a member of the thantri family, have decided to file a review petition in the apex court.

They will also conduct a prayer mission at Pampa on October 15 and 16 when the temple will be opened for the rituals for the Malayalam month of ‘Thulam.’According to Easwar, all the organised Ayyappa devotees and other Hindu organisations, including Ayyappa Dharma Sena, would file a review petition in the Supreme Court soon. He said he would make a joint move along with Christian and Muslim organisations to comply with Article 25 of the Constitution.

“The judgment was unfortunate and it is a huge blow to thousands of Ayyappa devotees. However, we will defend it as it is against the tradition of the temple,” said Easwar.Article 25 says, “Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.”

(I) Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practice and propagate religion.

(II) Nothing in this Article shall affect the operation of any existing law or prevent the state from making any law, regulating or restricting any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which may be associated with religious practice.

Easwar also condemned the judgment saying it would weaken the basic traditions followed by the temples. He also strongly made it clear that the Ayyappa devotees would stop if women enter Sabarimala.

NSS leaves it to devotees

Kottayam: The Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala has come as a setback to the Nair Service Society (NSS) which opposed the case in the court. NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair refused comment on the matter. He, however, left the decision on how to go about it to the devotees.