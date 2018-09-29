CBI concludes probe, rules out homicide

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The CBI on Friday concluded the investigation into the death of spiritual leader Qazi C M Abdulla Moulavi, who was found dead on February 15, 2010, on Chembarika beach in Kasargod.A report in this regard was filed by CBI officer K J Darwin at Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Friday. CBI in its report ruled out possibilities of murder behind the death of Qazi.

According to CBI, there is a stronger possibility of suicide than homicide. CBI claimed that the deceased person was not attacked by anyone.Based on the postmortem report and expert opinion, the report from the forensic laboratory also ruled out possibilities of murder.

In 2017, CBI had filed a closure report in the case after it failed to find any evidence to suggest that it was a homicide. However, Human Rights Organisation of Kerala president Omar Farooq later approached the court, claiming that an autorickshaw driver named Ashraf had confided in him crucial revelations on the death of Qazi and that he had in his possession some important evidence related to the case.

However, after conducting the investigation based on the statement given by Ashraf, CBI stated in its report that his revelations were false. CBI claimed that there were several contradictions in his statement.