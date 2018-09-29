Education has lost its essence: Alphons Kannanthanam

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The students today don’t know the very reason why they are going to school and achieving academic excellence, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Friday.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Atal Tinkering Lab (AIT) at St Augustine’s High School here.“Education has lost its essence. Students need to ask themselves the question ‘why had God created me?’ They need to know why they pick up their school bags and come to school every day. Only if the students are able to find an answer to this question will they able to achieve greater heights in their lives. Only then will projects like the Tinkering Labs will be successful,” he said.

The minister urged the students to develop a strong character.“You need to have a strong backbone,” he told the students.“It is one part of your body that needs to be strengthened. Only a person with a strong backbone will be able to become something in his or her life,” he said. Be your own masters, he told the students.He congratulated the school management and the teachers for their efforts in being one of the 10 schools selected for this project launched by the Niti Aayog.