Home States Kerala

Education has lost its essence: Alphons Kannanthanam

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Atal Tinkering Lab (AIT) at St Augustine’s High School here.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The students today don’t know the very reason why they are going to school and achieving academic excellence, said Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Culture, and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Friday.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the Atal Tinkering Lab (AIT) at St Augustine’s High School here.“Education has lost its essence. Students need to ask themselves the question ‘why had God created me?’ They need to know why they pick up their school bags and come to school every day. Only if the students are able to find an answer to this question will they able to achieve greater heights in their lives. Only then will projects like the Tinkering Labs will be successful,” he said.

The minister urged the students to develop a strong character.“You need to have a strong backbone,” he told the students.“It is one part of your body that needs to be strengthened. Only a person with a strong backbone will be able to become something in his or her life,” he said. Be your own masters, he told the students.He congratulated the school management and the teachers for their efforts in being one of the 10 schools selected for this project launched by the Niti Aayog.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Tinkering Lab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai