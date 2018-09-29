KSPCB to launch 2nd phase of testing

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI:To ensure the safety of water in wells, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will conduct the second phase of quality checks in private and public wells in the flood-affected districts next month.

Water samples will be collected from 65,000 wells in six districts in the drive scheduled to be held from October 9 to 15.“In the first phase, we collected samples from 9,000 wells after the floods,” said M A Baiju, KSPCB Ernakulam regional chief environmental engineer.

“In the second phase, we are looking to cover the remaining wells. This will ensure proper chlorination and prevent the outbreak of waterborne diseases. The quality check will be held in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Wayanad.”

The quality check will have the assistance of volunteers and the support of agencies like the Green Kerala Mission, Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and the Food Safety Department. A majority of the volunteers are students and members of NSS. KSPCB will provide the technical expertise. The agency had developed kits to detect the pH value of water, alkalinity, fluoride, chloride, coliform bacteria and residual chlorine content.

Some samples will be examined at laboratories in the district and regional levels of KSPCB. The results will be announced on the KSPCB website or through the offices of local self-governing bodies. The results will be out within a few days after volunteers collect samples.

Volunteers were trained by KSPCB on the procedure to be adopted for collecting samples and handling testing kits. Since a high number of samples have to be examined in the second phase, more volunteers will be pressed into service this time.

E coli presence

Around 9,000 wells in six municipalities and six panchayats across six districts were examined during the first phase of quality checks.Around 70 per cent of samples revealed the presence of coliform bacteria. Further chlorination was suggested at these wells. While experts said water from wells should be boiled before consumption, some wells were found over-chlorinated.

Web page dedicated to wells, water quality

Kochi: The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has launched a page on its website detailing wells and the quality of water examined. Named WellCare, the site allows owners of wells to access the specifics of water quality after samples are examined by KSPCB. According to KSPCB officers, the page has started functioning and details of around 9,000 wells are currently provided. However, the water quality of these wells will be provided through the web page in the coming weeks. “Currently, the page contains maps in which each individual wells are marked. By clicking on the location icon, the photograph and details of the well can be viewed. In the coming days, we will be uploading the water quality of these wells as well. Now, owners of the wells from which samples were examined can get test results from the offices of local self-governing bodies,” an officer said. KSPCB is looking to provide test results of samples collected from 60,000 wells through its website.