Police to overhaul law and order

KOCHI:Policing has been the key in ensuring smooth and safe pilgrimage for devotees at Sabarimala all these years. The Supreme Court verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala, that too a couple of weeks before the annual pilgrimage season, has put the state police force under tremendous pressure and has forced them to devise an entirely new policing action plan for Sabarimala on a war footing.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera told ‘Express’ on Friday that an emergency meeting has been called on Saturday, which will be attended by all senior police officers to work out a detailed policing plan for Sabarimala in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict. “It’s a Herculean task and the police are ready to take up the challenge. We have to devise a totally new policing and security scheme and it should be worked out in detail to ensure the safety and security of women devotees coming to Sabarimala,” he said.

Cops to focus on crowd management and women’s safety

“There will be a specific crime and law order system giving impetus to safety of women pilgrims,” State Police Chief Loknath Behera said.The police will focus on crowd management, safety and security of women devotees. The crowd management system, ‘Virtual -Q’, introduced by the Kerala Police has been a major succour in handling the rush of pilgrims through the peak annual pilgrimage season starting November every year and already nearly 20 lakh pilgrims are utilising the system for darshan.

“We need to deploy more women police personnel and there should be proper security arrangements at Pampa, all along the trekking path and at Sannidhanam,” the officer said.Police officers said a decision on allowing women through all trekking paths will be discussed at the high-level meeting scheduled on Saturday, Currently, pilgrims use trekking paths from Erumeli and Pulmedu, apart from the traditional trekking path from Pampa.“It will be really tough to allow women to use all the trekking paths because of the safety issue. We are planning to allow women pilgrims only through the main trekking path,” the officer said.