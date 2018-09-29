Home States Kerala

Snake bite, rabies deaths on the decline in state

Kerala has witnessed a significant drop in the number of deaths due to snake bites and rabies in the past three years.

Published: 29th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Kerala has witnessed a significant drop in the number of deaths due to snake bites and rabies in the past three years. As per the data with Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, only 11 snake bite deaths were reported in Kerala in 2017 against 12 in 2016 and 18 in 2015. Similarly, the cases of death due to rabies dropped to three in 2017 from seven in 2015. Only, two rabies deaths were reported in 2016. In comparison, a total of 948 people died of snake bites and 97 of rabies across the country in 2017.

According to Assistant District Medical Officer (Ernakulam) Dr Sreedevi S, snake bites pose a major threat to public health, but timely medical aid saved almost 90 per cent of victims in snake bite cases in the state. Most of the cases in Kerala were of non-venomous snake bites. “In Ernakulam alone, 81 snake bites were reported during and after the floods. However, no deaths were reported. We had ensured that all taluk hospitals had enough stock of anti-venom for providing immediate treatment,” she said.In the case of rabies, only 12 deaths were reported between 2015 and 2017, though over one lakh people were reported bitten by dogs in 2015-16.  

“Though there has been considerable increase in the number of stray dog bites in the state, the deaths due to rabies from these dog bites were minimal.“The government was able to implement cost-effective Intra Dermal (ID) route of inoculation for anti-rabies vaccines. We have been creating awareness on the ‘dos’ and dont’s’ in the event of animal bite and strengthening surveillance of human rabies to minimise deaths due to rabies,” said a health officer.

