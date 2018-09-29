Home States Kerala

Solar-powered boats hog the limelight

Various types of boats, engines and other accessories were on display at the first Cochin International Boat Show, which concluded at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre on Friday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Various types of boats, engines and other accessories were on display at the first Cochin International Boat Show, which concluded at Bolgatty Palace Event Centre on Friday.However, the ones that received the maximum attention of the visitors were the boats and the prototype of houseboat that run on solar power. The ever-increasing fuel prices have everyone thinking of alternative source of energy, and the crowd which gathered around such stalls indeed highlighted the ongoing shift.

According to Arun Sudhakaran, CEO, Samudra Shipyard Pvt Ltd, solar-powered boats are fast becoming the in thing in this technology-driven world.“We have built a vessel for CIFT and they use it for ferrying officers and researchers. The vessel has been built keeping in mind the need for goods’ transportation as well. The boat which cost `18 lakh can also be used for fishing purposes,” he said.

“The eight-metre-long boat can carry six persons. It travels at a speed of four knots and is built of fibre reinforced plastic (FRP). A pair of FRP oar is also provided along with the boat. It has four solar panels and generates 1.5 kW power,” he said. “The hull is of catamaran type and is seaworthy,” he said.
The company is now venturing into solar-powered houseboats.

“We have developed a prototype. However, the project will be implemented only after a thorough research. We have been asked by a houseboat operator to install a hybrid power system in their boats,” he said. We are studying various aspects involved, including structuring of the panels to suit the contours of the boat, he said. “It has to be aesthetical and also viable. So, it will take another six or more months for the first houseboat to be ready,” he said.

‘Dearth of sailors’

Meanwhile, Guido Bothe of Aquaind, a Mumbai-based company that manufactures boats besides providing training and certification in sailing, windsurfing and powerboat handling, said: “There is a dearth of sailors in India. The people here are averse to embarking on adventurous endeavours, with few takers for adventure sports as well.”

