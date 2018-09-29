Startup Mission leaves non-IT ideas in the lurch

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state government claims to be promoting a startup ecosystem, but the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM), a government nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities, provides funding only for technology startups. Reason: The lack of expertise in the non-IT sector to give a support to the entrepreneurs who look for a non-IT startup.

Express spoke with an entrepreneur, who was keen to begin a food startup in Kerala, but later dropped his plans owing to the lack of co-operation from the KSUM. MS Harishankar, a Mumbai-settled MBA graduate, came to Kerala last May to meet the key people involved in the entrepreneurship development in Kerala. It was an advertisement about the ‘Idea Grant’ being provided by the Startup Mission that prompted him to return to his home state. ‘Idea Drant’ is a grant given by the KSUM based on the idea generated by the entrepreneurs. Those who have a prototype of the idea are entitled to get `7 lakh, and those with just an idea will get a grant of `5 lakh.

With a lot of expectations, Harishankar met KSUM CEO Saji Gopinath with his prototype idea of starting a company manufacturing chewing gums. Saji, however, told him that KSUM has no ‘expertise’ in supporting an idea which is non-IT and could not give a grant. Saji maintained that the KSUM is only for technology startups.

“A startup mission should be supportive of all kind of ideas. Everyone can’t develop a robot or a software. I was keen on beginning a startup completely focusing on manufacturing and marketing chewing gums. It is a relatively new idea and I have proposed a marketing office in the state and decided to outsource the manufacturing in the initial phase. However, KSUM has told me that they did not have any expertise in supporting my idea. They said that they could help me out by arranging feeder loans which may help me. KSUM also connected me to KSIDC. But they too could not help me as I needed a loan of Rs 20 lakh. Later, I frequented many offices and met Finance Minister Thomas Issac. I need grant, not a loan. For loans, I can approach the banks directly. However, nothing has happened. Now, I have lost interest in starting an enterprise in my state and am returning to Mumbai,” said Hari.

Saji Gopinath told Express KSUM is for technology innovations and hence can provide grants only to technology-related ideas. “I have spoken with Hari. In my knowledge, it was a ‘bankable’ project. He can approach a bank and get a loan. We provide a grant for only technology-related startups,” said Saji.

KC Chandrasekharan Nair, founder of Technology-Business Incubator (T-BIC) which was later renamed KSUM, said he had submitted a proposal to the government before his retirement in 2013 to make T-BIC as an apex body and to accommodate all segments not limiting to IT and electronics. “I had proposed an apex body which could encourage non-IT segments, too. The government had made T-BIC as an apex body indeed. But they limited the incubation proposals to IT and electronics. However, KSUM is only for IT and electronics”, Nair added.