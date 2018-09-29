Home States Kerala

Stipulation in government guidelines illegal: Kerala High Court

The court also said, when donation is a voluntary payment based on the financial capacity of an employee, the employer cannot specify the amount to be contributed towards the relief fund.

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court on Friday held the notification mandating declaration from government employees unwilling to contribute one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) is arbitrary and illegal. It observed the salary of an employee is not in the nature of a bounty. The court also flayed the Cooperative Society Department for issuing an order to collect a month’s salary compulsorily from its employees towards CMDRF on the basis of the guidelines in the government salary challenge order.

Justice Anil K Narendran issued the order on the petition filed by employees of co-operative societies seeking to quash the order of the Registrar of the Cooperative Society compelling employees to contribute a month’s salary to CMDRF. The court stayed the Registrar’s order asking employees to contribute one month’s salary and said those employees who cannot afford to pay one month’s salary cannot be asked to raise the funds by advancing salary or surrendering their 30 days’ earned leave.

The court also said, when donation is a voluntary payment based on the financial capacity of an employee, the employer cannot specify the amount to be contributed towards the relief fund. The employee should be given the option to donate without compulsion in terms of his financial capacity.

“Salary is a reward or recompense for the service rendered by an employee. An employee has an enforceable right to salary from the employer who had extracted work from him. The salary of an employee is not in the nature of a bounty. Any recovery or deduction from the salary can be made only in accordance with the rules,” the court held. The court also noted an element of compulsion is implicit in the guidelines of the government order mandating declaration from government employees unwilling to contribute the amount.

Given the very nature of donation, the exertion of any direct or indirect pressure in the matter of collection of donation will make it extortion and not donation.The employees who cannot afford payment of one month’s salary to CMDRF cannot be compelled to give a declaration they are willing to contribute to it.  
The Advocate General submitted the Cooperative Society Registrar had only made a request to employees. When the government received complaints about compulsory collection of contributions, all department heads were instructed not to compel their employees to make contributions to the relief fund.

Govt’s defence
