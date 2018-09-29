Unique chance to pitch startup ideas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be conducting the Startup PitchFest, a pitching session for TiECON Kerala 2018, one of Kerala’s largest entrepreneur conclaves, on November 16 and 17. This is aimed at helping startups raise capital and taking their business ideas to the next level.

The event offers a unique opportunity to pitch to Angels and Venture Capital providers across the table. Moreover, startups will be mentored by senior mentors and investors on their pitch and business model. Individual or team with a great business idea and a passion to bring the concept to life can apply for this event. As many as 20 great ideas will be selected to present at TiECON 2018.

Deadline for idea submission is October 2 and final selection will be held on October 6. At TiECON Kerala 2018, selected startups will get 10 minutes to present an elevator pitch to the investor panel. This will be followed by five minutes of Q&A and feedback from the panel. Regional Pitch Fests will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Palakkad. The pitching will be preceded by a two-hour workshop on “How to make an effective and winning Pitch” by experts from the industry. For registration: https://goo.gl/forms/3tK6a1DMWCURP8qX2