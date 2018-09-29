Home States Kerala

Unique chance to pitch startup ideas

Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be conducting the Startup PitchFest, a pitching session for TiECON Kerala 2018, one of Kerala’s largest entrepreneur conclaves, on November 16 and 17.

Published: 29th September 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will be conducting the Startup PitchFest, a pitching session for TiECON Kerala 2018, one of Kerala’s largest entrepreneur conclaves, on November 16 and 17. This is aimed at helping startups raise capital and taking their business ideas to the next level.

The event offers a unique opportunity to pitch to Angels and Venture Capital providers across the table. Moreover, startups will be mentored by senior mentors and investors on their pitch and business model. Individual or team with a great business idea and a passion to bring the concept to life can apply for this event. As many as 20 great ideas will be selected to present at TiECON 2018.

Deadline for idea submission is October 2 and final selection will be held on October 6. At TiECON Kerala 2018, selected startups will get 10 minutes to present an elevator pitch to the investor panel. This will be followed by five minutes of Q&A and feedback from the panel. Regional Pitch Fests will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Kochi, and Palakkad. The pitching will be preceded by a two-hour workshop on “How to make an effective and winning Pitch” by experts from the industry. For registration: https://goo.gl/forms/3tK6a1DMWCURP8qX2

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai