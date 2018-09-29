Home States Kerala

Verdict ensures gender equality: Poet Sugathakumari

Published: 29th September 2018 04:05 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted poet and environmentalist Sugathakumari has welcomed the Sabarimala judgment, saying the Supreme Court has finally ensured gender equality. “But it is the personal choice of each one to decide whether she wants to enter the temple or not,” she said. She also raised apprehensions about the environmental impact of the apex court verdict.

“I’m deeply concerned about the environment. The temple has already crossed the (pilgrim) carrying capacity. More people will rush to the place owing to this judgment. This could cause major environmental damage. We all know that nature has started reacting to the damage caused in the form of the floods,” she said.

She also shared her concern regarding women’s safety during the pilgrimage season. “We have to be more careful at that time. Separate toilets and facilities are needed. So, it could cause some difficulties. So, the authorities should make sure that the facilities for women are safe,” she said.

Earlier, the poet had opposed any alterations to existing rituals, saying she did not view it as a human rights issue.She had said that there are alternative temples where women can pray to Lord Ayyappa.

Sabarimala judgment

