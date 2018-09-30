BJP will respond to apex court verdict after studying judgment: Sreedharan Pillai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said he would comment on the SC verdict on Sabarimala after studying it properly. Sreedharan Pillai told reporters here on Saturday the state government is jumping into conclusions without properly reading the judgment. Sreedharan Pillai said the CPM, an atheist party, was preventing its cadre from going to Sabarimala and had asked them to use the money spent for pilgrimage to buy uniform for Gopala Sena. He added the CPM ministers are saying they would give protection to women who want to go to Sabarimala without conducting any study on what the judgment is.”

The BJP leader said there were instances of the Supreme Court dissent note becoming the law of the land with reference to the Emergency case as one judge had put a dissent note against Emergency. Pillai said the state government did not argue the temple case properly in the Supreme Court and had not mentioned the importance of the deity which is a celibate as well as situated in deep forest.

These issues were not properly presented before the court by the state government. Sreedharan Pillai called upon the state government to convene a meeting of tantris, priests, the Pandalam Royal family and all those concerned with Sabarimala and arrive at a consensus before challenging the devotees.

He said religious belief is a fundamental right. The BJP women’s wing, Mahila Morcha, will conduct a study on the impact of the judgment on women. To a question whether he welcomed the judgement, Pillai said, “I neither welcome nor oppose the verdict. My point is that I have to study the judgement in detail before airing a complaint”.

When asked whether the government is in a corner over the allegations put forward by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that there was corruption in allocating breweries and distillery, Sreedharan Pillai said the government is definitely under a cloud and party spokesman M S Kumar will give details on the issue in the days to come”.

Sreedharan Pillai also charged the CPM over the party’s inaction in the harassment case involving P K Sasi MLA. He said the CPM as a political party is not adhering to the Constitution of the country. All political parties have to give an affidavit to the Election Commissioner that they adhere to and abide by the Constitution. He asked whether there was any provision in the Constitution which allows a party commission to investigate a criminal case. He added the CPM in Kerala is still following the ideals of Stalin.