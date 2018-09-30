Home States Kerala

BJP will respond to apex court verdict after studying judgment: Sreedharan Pillai

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said he would comment on the SC verdict on Sabarimala after studying it properly.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

P S Sreedharan Pillai. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has said he would comment on the SC verdict on Sabarimala after studying it properly.  Sreedharan Pillai  told reporters here on Saturday the state government is jumping into conclusions without properly reading the judgment. Sreedharan Pillai said the CPM, an atheist party, was preventing its cadre from going to Sabarimala and had asked them to use the money spent for pilgrimage to buy  uniform for Gopala Sena. He added the CPM ministers are saying they would give protection to women who want to go to Sabarimala without conducting any study on what the judgment is.”

The BJP leader said there were instances of the Supreme Court dissent note becoming the law of the land with reference to the Emergency case as one judge had put a dissent note against Emergency. Pillai said the state government did not argue the temple case properly in the Supreme Court and had not mentioned the importance of the deity which is a celibate as well as situated in deep forest.

These issues were not properly presented before the court by the state government. Sreedharan Pillai called upon the state government to convene a meeting of tantris, priests, the Pandalam Royal family and all those concerned with Sabarimala and arrive at a consensus before challenging the devotees.

He said religious belief is a fundamental right. The BJP women’s wing, Mahila Morcha, will conduct a study on the impact of the judgment on women. To a question whether he welcomed the judgement, Pillai said, “I neither welcome nor oppose the verdict. My point is that I have to study the judgement in detail before airing a complaint”.

When asked whether the government is in a corner over the allegations put forward by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala that there was corruption in allocating breweries and distillery, Sreedharan Pillai said the government is definitely under a cloud and party spokesman M S Kumar will give details on the issue in the days to come”.

Sreedharan Pillai also charged the CPM over the party’s inaction in the harassment case involving P K Sasi MLA. He said the CPM as a political party is not adhering to  the Constitution of the country. All political parties have to give an affidavit to the Election Commissioner that they adhere to and abide by the Constitution. He asked whether there was any provision in the Constitution which allows a party commission to investigate a criminal case. He added the CPM in Kerala is still following the ideals of Stalin. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sreedharan Pillai Kerala BJP Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead