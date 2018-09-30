Home States Kerala

Board set to increase facilities at hill shrine

Nilakkal has already been decided as the transit camp.

The rush of pilgrims near the sreekovil of Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple when the temple was opened for monthly poojas (File picture)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the pilgrimage season about to start, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which manages the activities at Sabarimala temple, is in the process of rebuilding as well as increasing its facilities.

Nilakkal has already been decided as the transit camp.TDB member K P Sankardas told Express: "The  board is in the process of increasing the facilities for the devotees, especially after the recent floods caused extensive damage to Pampa-Triveni and its surrounding areas.”

"We're constructing more number of toilets at Nilakkal. In Pampa, we've already installed 350 bio-toilets, keeping in mind the big inflow of tourists from the beginning of the Malayalam month Thulam.” With the Supreme Court allowing women of all ages entry into the temple, devotees' number is sure to go up.

"We're expecting a good turnout of women from states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, but not much from Kerala. The board will be doing everything possible for these women devotees.”State Police Chief Loknath Behra said about 500 policewomen will be deployed from Nilakkal to Pampa and from Pampa to Sannidhanam.

Virtual -Q’ for women
The ‘Virtual -Q’ crowd management system introduced by the Kerala Police has proved a major success in handling the rush of pilgrims during the peak season and already nearly 20 lakh pilgrims are utilising the system for darshan. Hence, the police will also make some changes to the portal  to accommodate the women pilgrims.

