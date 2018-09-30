Deported Kalpetta-based IS recruit remanded

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kalpetta native who was deported from Afghanistan while attempting to join Islamic State (IS) has been remanded in judicial custody till October 15. Nashidul Hamzafar, who had been intercepted by the police in Afghanistan while attempting to join the IS-controlled territory there last year, had been in NIA custody for the past one week and was produced before the NIA Court in Kochi on Saturday.

As part of the probe, the NIA had taken him to Kalpetta. After he was remanded, Hamzafar was shifted to the Ernakulam sub-jail. Radicalised by Keralites who joined the IS, Hamzafar had travelled to Afghanistan via Iran in October 2017. He was accompanied by another Keralite who decided to return from Tehran following pressure from the family members. Hamzafar, who proceeded alone was subsequently detained and deported from Afghanistan and arrested upon his arrival to India two weeks ago.