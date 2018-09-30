Expert treatment in the offing for Balabhaskar, wife

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the condition of violinist Balabhaskar and his wife Lakshmi Santhakumari, who were seriously injured in a road accident on Tuesday, still critical an expert treatment is in the offing. Shashi Tharoor MP said a consultant neurosurgeon will soon arrive in the state for attending the duo.

In a Twitter post, Tharoor said though the state government had made a similar request, it was not brought to the notice of the minister.