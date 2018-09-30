Home States Kerala

Government loan moratorium in certain sections draws flak from flood-hit

Earlier in July, the Cabinet had decided to give moratorium on all loans including the housing loans.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state government’s decision to provide one-year moratorium on agriculture, dairy and education loans, but exclude housing loan, has drawn flak from the flood-affected people.They point out loans taken under the House Building Advance (HBA) scheme will not even get insurance coverage following a damage due to a natural disaster, and a one-year moratorium will help them greatly.  

Earlier in July, the Cabinet had decided to give moratorium on all loans including the housing loans. The government had even recommended the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) to give necessary instructions to all banks to comply with the Cabinet decision. The Cabinet had recommended a one-year moratorium on repayment of normal loans and six months for education loans after the deluge. As per the decision, the moratorium period was to be valid from July 31.  

However, in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the government decided to give moratorium only on agriculture, dairy and education loans and excluded housing loans. This has many flood-affected people with existing housing loans worried.  “I don’t know what to do. The banks are still deducting `20,000 from my account every month even after the government’s recommendation in July. My house suffered huge damage in the flood and I don’t even have money for the maintenance,” said Manoj Kumar (name changed), a government employee from Thrissur.

“The government should understand that along with farm lands, houses have been destroyed in the flood. We built our houses through loans. Now, neither have a relief for loan repayment nor we have any money to repair the houses,” he said. As per Section 13 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, the loan repayment moratorium should be granted to everyone living in the calamity-affected places. It does not restrict moratorium to certain sectors. 

Several people like Manoj who availed of home loans are at receiving end and many of them have already got loan recovery notices. A section of affected people has decided to submit a memorandum to the government to reconsider the decision. Meanwhile, M V Jayarajan, Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, told Express the government will look into the matter seriously. “So far, we have given moratorium on three sectors. Earlier, we had given recommendations to the banks. But I am not sure whether it is implemented or not. However, the government will check and come with a solution soon,” said Jayarajan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
House Building Advance Kerala Floods government loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead