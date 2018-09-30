Hero fisherman who saved 100 lives in Kerala floods, dies in bike accident

By Online Desk

Jineesh Jeron, the 24-year-old young Keralite fisherman who rescued nearly 100 people stranded during the Kerala floods in Chengannur, died in a bike accident.

The fatal accident happened in Uchakada, Poovar when Jineesh and his friend were travelling to Tamil Nadu in their bike. According to reports, he lost control of his bike on a narrow road. As he fell down, a lorry coming from just behind overran him.

He sustained injuries and was taken to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning.

Jineesh was a member of one of the first rescue teams, Coastal Warriors, which had rushed to flood-hit Chengannur even before the state government teams reached.