K V Mohan Kumar’s Ushnarashi selected for Vayalar Ramavarma Literary Award

The 42nd Vayalar Award will be presented at a function to be held on October 27, the death anniversary of poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, at Nishagandhi auditorium here.

K V Mohan Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Writer K V Mohan Kumar’s novel ‘Ushnarashi’ has been selected for this year’s Vayalar Ramavarma Literary Award. Mohan Kumar, who’s currently the Director of Public Instruction (DPI), was chosen for the award unanimously.  

The 42nd Vayalar Award will be presented at a function to be held on October 27, the death anniversary of poet and lyricist Vayalar Ramavarma, at Nishagandhi auditorium here. The award carries a cash prize of `1 lakh, citation and a statuette designed by sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman. 

“It was a unanimous decision by the jury. Mohan in his novel has written about the Punnapra-Vayalar revolution. It’s a contemporary novel with a historical backdrop. It is one of the first Malayalam novels that has included Tantrik Buddhism,” said M K Sanu, president, Vayalar Ramavarma Memorial Trust, while announcing the award here on Saturday. The three-member jury included Prof. M S Geetha, NSS College Assistant Professor Bettymol Mathew and former director of State Institute of Languages M R Thampan. 

Sanu presided over the judging committee meeting on Saturday. 
At the meeting on Saturday, Sanu also announced the inauguration of ‘Chandarakalabham’ - the Vayalar Smrithi Mandapam near the poet’s house Raghavaparambu, which is now being renovated. 
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated memorial by the first week of November.

