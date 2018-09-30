Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says 17 airlines keen to operate from Kannur airport

Land acquisition proceedings for enhancing the runway's length from 3050 metres to 4000 metres was on, he added.

Published: 30th September 2018 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

Kannur Airport

Kannur International airport (File | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seventeen airlines, 11 of them International, have evinced interest in commencing flight services from Kannur International airport, which is expected to commence commercial operations this year, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The international airlines, including Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia and six domestic carriers were prepared to operate to the new airport, which is expected to get the mandatory aerodrome licence soon, Vijayan said at the Annual General Body Meeting of the Kannur Internatioanl Airport Ltd (KIAL) here Saturday.

The runway, airside works, integrated terminal building, city side works and facilities inside the terminal had been completed and ground handling services at the airport had been outsourced, the Chief Minister, who is also KIAL chairman, said.

Land acquisition proceedings for enhancing the runway's length from 3050 metres to 4000 metres was on, he added.

Once commissioned, the Kannur airport would be the fourth in the state after Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala flights Kannur flights Kerala Kannur Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead