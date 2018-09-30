Kudumbashree members sell Nava Kerala lottery worth Rs 7 cr

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kudumbashree members have so far sold Nava Kerala lottery tickets worth Rs 7 crore.The draw date for the lottery, which plans to raise funds for the rebuild of the state, is October 3.

Lottery Department plans to sell 90 lakh tickets. Of the 1,064 Kudumbashree CDSs in the state, 1,021 CDSs have taken casual agency to sell the lottery. In all, 13,673 Kudumbashree agents sell lottery tickets and have already sold 2.8 lakh tickets.

As part of promoting and selling of lottery tickets, Rangasree, Kudumbashree’s theatre group, staged plays in eight places across the state. In addition to CDS, Kudumbashree support systems like CASS, Micro Enterprise consultants, various training groups have all taken casual agency to sell the ticket.Lottery department trained one member of Kudumbashree from each district to increase the sale of Nava Kerala lottery tickets.

A ticket costs Rs 250 and a book of 10 tickets costs Rs 1,943. Any member can sell the lottery through Kudumbashree CDS. The commission for selling 10 tickets comes to Rs 557. Other than this, 10 per cent of the prize money of the lucky ticket will be pocketed by the CDS.On August 29, the Kudumbashree women collective across the state collected Rs 7 crore and donated to the Chief Minister Distress Relief fund.