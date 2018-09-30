Home States Kerala

Man gets 10 year Rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing niece

The case pertains to the sexual abuse of the 15-year-old girl.

Published: 30th September 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of case relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children), on Saturday, awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 38-year old man charged with sexually abusing his 15-year-old niece.

The court found the Nedumbassery native, the victim’s paternal uncle, guilty of rape in the 2016 incident awarded him a total of 30 years of imprisonment under three different sections, in addition to a total fine of Rs 30,000. However, he will have to serve only 10 years in prison as the sentences run concurrently. Failure in paying the fine would attract an additional jail time of one and a half years, the court ruled.

The case pertains to the sexual abuse of the 15-year-old girl. The accused made the girl, his elder brother’s daughter, watch porn clips and abused her multiple times. The court observed the man, a close relative, committed the crime forgetting the fact he was supposed to act as a guardian to the child.The case was registered by Chengamanadu police. During the trial, the prosecution presented as many as 13 witnesses and 11 documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
rigorous imprisonment sexual abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar, adultery and Sabarimala entry: Here is why the 3 landmark judgements are important
Asaduddin Owaisi. (File | PTI)
SC didn’t call Triple Talaq unconstitutional, why did PM say that in ordinance: Asaduddin Owaisi
Gallery
Tim Cahill (Jamshedpur FC): Australia's record goalscorer Cahill, who scored 50 goals for Socceroos in a career spanning 14 years, retired from international duty after playing in his fourth World Cup in Russia earlier this year.(Photo | Twitter/ TIM CAHILL)
ISL 2018: Seven foreign signings who can light-up the tournament
A powerful quake and tsunami left scores dead on the central Indonesian island of Sulawesi, officials said Saturday, as hospitals struggled to cope with hundreds of injured and rescuers scrambled to reach the stricken region. (Photo | AP)
Indonesia struck by powerful earthquake, tsunami leaving scores dead