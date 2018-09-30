Man gets 10 year Rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing niece

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court (for the trial of case relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children), on Saturday, awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a 38-year old man charged with sexually abusing his 15-year-old niece.

The court found the Nedumbassery native, the victim’s paternal uncle, guilty of rape in the 2016 incident awarded him a total of 30 years of imprisonment under three different sections, in addition to a total fine of Rs 30,000. However, he will have to serve only 10 years in prison as the sentences run concurrently. Failure in paying the fine would attract an additional jail time of one and a half years, the court ruled.

The case pertains to the sexual abuse of the 15-year-old girl. The accused made the girl, his elder brother’s daughter, watch porn clips and abused her multiple times. The court observed the man, a close relative, committed the crime forgetting the fact he was supposed to act as a guardian to the child.The case was registered by Chengamanadu police. During the trial, the prosecution presented as many as 13 witnesses and 11 documents.