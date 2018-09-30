No case against MLA P K Sasi: Police report

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a breather to Shoranur MLA P K Sasi, Thrissur range IG M R Ajithkumar submitted a report to State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday saying no case can be registered against the legislator as the police has not received any complaint against him.The report said the police have not received any statements or complaints from the victim, her friends or relatives against Sasi.

The police had asked the victim about the incident and she remained silent on the issue. She had also not cooperated with the police. The complaints were only based on the media reports, the report said.

The police also received legal advice that the case would not stand against the MLA unless a complaint is filed against him by the alleged victim.

Earlier, KSU and Yuva Morcha had approached police with a complaint against Sasi.

A DYFI leader had filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment against Sasi to the CPM state leadership. The victim had reportedly wrote to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the first week of August.

The complaint said the woman leader was promised `1 crore to withdraw her statement.

They also promised to promote her in the DYFI and the CPM. Later, a two-member committee was appointed to probe the charges. Sasi was also grilled by the committee in the party office.Meanwhile, a section of party members alleged the complaint was a conspiracy by some party members against Sasi. They also apprised the party state secretary about the conspiracy angle.

Bid on Youth Congress leader: CPM worker held

Kannur :A CPM activist on Saturday was arrested in connection with the bid on the life of Jijo Puliyanikkattu, Youth Congress(IYC) Peravoor constituency secretary at Vattyara Kariyalil, last week. Jayachandran, 34 of Vattyara Erumathadam, was apprehended by a team led by Iritty CI Rajeevan Valiyavalappil and SI PM Sunil Kumar. Jijo had to be hospitalised in the wake of the October 19 incident in which car-borne masked assailants hacked him while he was at a worksite in Kariyalil.

Though Jijo had disclosed the names of attackers to the police, officers needed to establish the identity since they donned masks. A manhunt is on at Vattyara and Kariyal areas for the remaining members of the gang after their identity became known.