Police recommend slew of security measures

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the Supreme Court judgment allowing women devotees unfettered access to Sabarimala, the state police have recommended a slew of proposals to the government as part of security arrangements. The meeting of the police brass held here on Saturday in the post-SC verdict scenario, chaired by DGP Loknath Behera, decided to accord top priority to crowd management at the hill shrine. A senior woman police officer will be deputed in Sabarimala to oversee the security arrangements.

Around 500 women police officers will have to be deployed along the Nilakkal-Pampa and Pampa- Sannidhanam route. Selected women officers will be given the training to undertake various duties. The meeting also decided to inform the government and the Travancore Devaswom Board to make the necessary arrangements for the women officers’ accommodation. The mobilisation of women police personnel from the other states as promised earlier will be considered by the Kerala Police.

Though the trekking paths to be used by women - apart from the traditional trekking path from Pampa - figured in the discussions, the meeting felt the women pilgrims could be allowed only through the traditional trekking path.

A committee headed by Thiruvananthapuram Range IG Manoj Abraham to ensure proper surveillance systems, including drones for the safety of women pilgrims, has been set up. According to Behera, the high-powered meeting scheduled for Monday will take the call on the police’s recommendations.

The SC verdict has put the state police force under tremendous pressure and has forced them to devise an entirely new policing action plan for Sabarimala. The major challenge before the police is the crowd management in the upcoming season.

The ‘Virtual -Q’ crowd management system introduced by the Kerala Police has proved a major success in handling the rush of pilgrims during the peak season and already nearly 20 lakh pilgrims are utilising the system for darshan. Hence, the police will also make some changes to the portal to accommodate the women pilgrims.

State government begins assessing situation

T’Puram:In the wake of the SC verdict lifting the ban on women entry to Sabarimala, the state government has begun assessing the situation and the practical aspects of implementing it. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran has made it clear that the apex court verdict would be implemented through consensus. In view of the verdict, the state will soon begin preparations to create additional facilities. A Chief Minister-level review would be held to look into the existing scenario and the practical issues associated with it before another review meeting to be convened by the Devaswom Minister on October 17.

“The practical aspects of the verdict should also be taken into consideration. Discussions will be held with the Devaswom Board, the thantri family and other stakeholders. Based on which the government will arrange necessary facilities to accommodate the additional number of pilgrims coming to the hill shrine,” said minister’s office.

Sudhakaran hails SC verdict on Sabarimala as historic

Kozhikode: Hailing the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala, Minister of Public Works Department G Sudhakaran said it was a historical judgment. He was speaking to the media after inaugurating the Bicentenary Memorial Court Complex at the District Court Complex here on Saturday. Both the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court have been pronouncing landmark judgments these days. They signify the strength of the Constitution.

“In fact, it is the Constitution that kept our country united saving it from the attacks and assaults against democracy,” he added. The state government will be making all necessary arrangements for women at Sabarimala, the minister said. The development activities have to be initiated by the Devaswom Board and the government will release the money to construct necessary facilities. “This will be implemented soon. Also, security for women will also be arranged,” he said. He said the apex court ruling has nothing to do with devotees’ beliefs. Nothing will happen if women between the ages of 10 and 50 enter Sabarimala,” he said.

George asks devotees to launch Jallikkettu-model protest

Kottayam: Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George MLA has called up on the Hindu devotees to launch a Jallikkettu-model protest to protect the custom and traditions of Sabarimala. He said those belonging to other religions, who want to ensure the protection of faiths, will lend their support to such protests. “Under the cover of Supreme Court order, some atheists, pseudo feminists and fake monks are engaged in a campaign to dishonour the Sabarimala temple and its customs.

“As per belief, Lord Ayyappa in the form of ‘naishtika brahmachari’ (eternal celibate) likes the presence of women as mother and daughter in Sabarimala. At the same time, some people want to break this belief, raised the issue of discrimination to achieve their goals,” said George. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would change its order sooner than later.

Indu Malhotra’s views sensible: R Ramachandran Nair

Kochi:The views expressed by Supreme Court Judge Indu Malhotra in her dissenting verdict pointing out it was not for courts to determine which religious practices are to be struck down, were sensible, said former Chief Secretary R Ramachandran Nair. People who have visited the hill shrine at least once will understand the difficulties involved in the issue, he said. “It is practically impossible to ensure safety of women at Sabarimala where lakhs of pilgrims congregate during the Mandala-Makaravilakku season. There are only limited facilities at the Sannidhanam and the devotees scramble for space to take rest. Even if the government deploys a large number of women cops, they won’t be able to ensure protection to women,” said Ramachandran Nair.

‘SC verdict to affect faith of devotees’

Sabarimala: The All-India Brahmin Federation has said the Supreme Court order allowing entry of women of all ages to Lord Ayyappa temple would affect the faith of devotees and it would have far-reaching consequences on the religious institutions. Brahmin federation national vice-president and thantri Akeeramon Kalidasa Bhattathiri said the verdict was disappointing and sad for the crores of Sabarimala pilgrims. “Protection and continuance of temple customs and practices are integral parts of each temple,” Akeeramon said. “If the ongoing practices are at stake, the faith of the devotees will get hurt”, the thantri said.