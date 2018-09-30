Home States Kerala

Shiv Sena drops hartal plan owing to rough weather forecast

 Heavy rain forecast in some districts in the state has forced Shiv Sena to call off its state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday.

Published: 30th September 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2018 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Heavy rain forecast in some districts in the state has forced Shiv Sena to call off its state-wide dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday. The party had called the hartal to protest the Supreme Court verdict allowing women to enter into Sabarimala.Shiv Sena state committee said the protest was called off as hartal may cause inconvenience to the people in districts which could face heavy rain on Monday. 

However, Shiv Sena state Rajyapramukh M S Bhuvanachandran lashed out against the apex court’s decision. “The judgement did not consider years of tradition in the temple. The verdict will only help people lose faith in the judiciary. The temple tradition was in force even before the formulation of the Indian Constitution. Hence the traditions should be protected. It is the prerogative of the temple priest and tantri to decide on changes in the rituals of the temple,” he said. 

The party said it would join other Hindu outfits to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order. The party criticised the RSS for supporting the court’s verdict. It said the RSS might have some hidden agenda or interests in supporting the judgement.

