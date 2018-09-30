Unicef supports toilet cleaning in flood-affected areas in state 

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: UNICEF, along with Kodaikanal-based NGO Wash Institute, are concentrating on cleaning toilets and treating septic waste in the flood-affected regions. UNICEF country head Yasmine Ali Haq and the UNICEF officer-in-charge of Kerala and Tamil Nadu Job Zachariah were in Alappuzha the other day to give directions on the cleaning operations supported by the agency. Wash Institute, which stands for Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, is associated mainly with the Union Ministry of Urban Planning for the Swatch Bharath Project.

Janani Ravindran, Deputy Team Leader - Research, at Wash Institute, told Express: “We have four sledge treatment units in the state. Our unit is mounted on a Balero vehicle and fecal matter is treated in the unit. The treated septic water can be flown into open areas as it completely adheres to the central pollution control board norms and regulations”.

A senior consultant of UNICEF, based out of Alappuzha, told Express: “UNICEF is not into cleaning of toilets. Wash Institute is doing an yeoman service in that area. We are primarily into creating awareness among the people of the affected areas in Alapuzha, Chenganur, and Pandanad mainly to communicate to the people that why septic pits have to be used instead of leech pits and why there will be lesser chances of pure well water getting mixed with the water of leech pits”.

UNICEF had already done a round of cleaning of wells during the peak of the floods.

Janani added: “At the height of floods we used to clean around 20,000 litres of septic waste and now it has been reduced. We primarily focus on relief camps, schools and government offices”.The arrival of Wash Institute backed up by UNICEF has brought a qualitative difference as there were a lot of instances of untreated septic waste being flown out in to the open.

A senior state government officer who is involved in the cleaning operations said: “Kerala is an open defecation-free state. However, the open discharge of septic waste after sucking it from tanks had created problems. The Wash Institute and UNICEF show us how better technologies can be employed for septic treatment”.