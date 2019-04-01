Congress chief prostrating before Muslim League in Wayanad, says BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the Congress has touched a pitiable low and its national president Rahul Gandhi is prostrating in front of the Indian Union Muslim League for an electoral victory from the Wayanad constituency. He was addressing media persons here on Sunday.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi constituency as he is afraid of defeat from his traditional seat. Pillai said the BJP and the BDJS will jointly think on whether the party wants to change the present NDA candidate from Wayanad constituency.He said whether there is a requirement of another candidate is to be decided by the party high command and that he is not entitled to speak on the matter.

Sreedharan Pillai said the Congress party has forgotten history and Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather and former Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru had addressed Indian Union Muslim League as a dead horse.

He called upon the Congress leaders as to whether they are not ashamed of the candidature of Rahul from a Muslim League stronghold. The BJP leader said a majority of the assembly constituencies of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has predominant Muslim League representation and this would mean that the Congress president will need out and out support of the League in the hustings.

Pillai said Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran should have put in his papers from the post following the change in the list of party candidates. He said that the KPCC president had declared the candidature of T Siddique from Wayanad while the party high command has announced the name of Rahul Gandhi for the same.