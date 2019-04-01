Home States Kerala

Congress chief prostrating before Muslim League in Wayanad, says BJP

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi constituency as he is afraid of defeat from his traditional seat.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP President P S Sreedharan Pillai (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the Congress has touched a pitiable low and its national president Rahul Gandhi is prostrating in front of the Indian Union Muslim League for an electoral victory from the Wayanad constituency. He was addressing media persons here on Sunday.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi is running away from Amethi constituency as he is afraid of defeat from his traditional seat. Pillai said the BJP and the BDJS will jointly think on whether the party wants to change the present NDA candidate from Wayanad constituency.He said whether there is a requirement of another candidate is to be decided by the party high command and that he is not entitled to speak on the matter.

Sreedharan Pillai said the Congress party has forgotten history and Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather and former Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru had addressed Indian Union Muslim League as a dead horse.
He called upon the Congress leaders as to whether they are not ashamed of the candidature of Rahul from a Muslim League stronghold. The BJP leader said a majority of the assembly constituencies of Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has predominant Muslim League representation and this would mean that the Congress president will need out and out support of the League in the hustings.

Pillai said Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran should have put in his papers from the post following the change in the list of party candidates. He said that the KPCC president had declared the candidature of T Siddique from Wayanad while the party high command has announced the name of Rahul Gandhi for the same.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P S Sreedharan Pillai Rahul Gandhi Wayanad Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India Elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp