Home States Kerala

Congress may want to reduce Left influence post-polls

Rahul will certainly have a ripple effect in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the three other southern states which border Wayanad as Congress leader Antony had said, he cited.

Published: 01st April 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers placing a flex board of a programme held on March 30 carrying the photograph of Rahul Gandhi in front of the KPCC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the Left parties have come out with guns blazing against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for contesting in Wayanad alleging it is a move to fight against the Left and not the BJP, political observers say the Congress move may be aimed at eliminating the Left from the post-election equation to ensure they do not call the shots, if the party requires a post-poll alliance. Being a major political party with the goal of winning elections, the Congress’ decision is smart politics as Rahul’s contesting will certainly create a wave in favour of the Grand Old Party, drastically affecting the prospects of the LDF and the BJP as well, they said.

Political observer Appukuttan Vallikunnu said the Congress’ decision to choose Wayanad was because it’s a safe seat. “Whether in Amethi or Wayanad, AICC president Rahul’s fight is against the BJP. The arrival of Rahul in Wayanad will definitely create ripples in the political scenario of the state. It will severely affect the poll prospects of the LDF and the BJP as well. Hence, the CPM’s allegation is only intended to defend this. Their allegation is not rational,” he said.

Rahul will certainly have a ripple effect in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the three other southern states which border Wayanad as Congress leader Antony had said, he cited. “The 22nd Party Congress of the CPM called for the unity of maximum secular political outfits against the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government. However, they have not done anything to raise such an opposition unity. At present, the CPM is part of the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu and reached a mutual understanding with the Congress in four seats in West Bengal. So, they don’t have the right to talk about opposition unity,” Vallikunnu said. Left parties played a major role in national politics when they had considerable seats of 60 or above during the mid-1990s. “At present, the Left Front exists only in Kerala. How could they play a major role after the polls by the performance here?” he asked.

Political analyst and former Kerala University Pro-VC J Prabhash opined the Congress was aiming to woo the minority votes and enhance its organisational strength by fielding Rahul. “However, this move will hit the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the Left parties at the national level,” he said. Added a Congress leader: “The Left parties would become irrelevant after the polls. It is no use to bother about an alliance with them at this juncture. The new strategy of the Congress is to rebuild and maximise tallies across India.”

