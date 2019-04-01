Election Commission squads seize unaccounted money

By Express News Service

Kasargod: The static surveillance team of the Election Commission has seized unaccounted cash of Rs 2.17 lakh in an inspection at Thalappady, along the Kerala-Karnataka border on the NH. Officers said static surveillance teams have been stationed at key junctions to stop the flow of unaccounted money into electioneering. Seized cash will be kept in the collectorate treasury, while seizure of foreign currency would be reported to the Enforcement Directorate, they said. An official statement said an appeals committee, with the Finance officers as the convener and the district treasury officer and poverty alleviation project director as members, has been formed. In disputes related to cash seizures, aggrieved parties may approach the committee. The cash will be returned to the owner if the committee does not find any violation of rules. Those going for an appeal should produce the documents concerned, the release said. The release said border areas in the district have 31 inter-state accesses. Static teams, including police personnel and videographers, are functioning round-the-clock on 17 motorable accesses to prevent unauthorised entry and other criminal activities, it said. Surveillance will also be strengthened to prevent liquor smuggling. The statement said the Income Tax Department, on the instruction of the EC, is monitoring financial transactions via banks and online.

Kozhikode: The static surveillance team of the Election Commission on Sunday seized unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 2.97 lakh from the district, taking the total amount recovered since the declaration of Lok Sabha polls to Rs 39 lakh. The Expenditure observers of EC have intensified their vigil against the flow of unaccounted money across the district. Around 63 squads are actively monitoring the flow of money and election expenditure of candidates round-the-clock. Nine squads, under the supervision of the concerned assistant expenditure officer, are actively involved in field level inspections at every assembly constituency. The field level monitoring mechanism comprises flying squads, static analysing team and video observers. The squads mainly observe to ensure that election expenditure of candidates does not exceed the permissible limit of Rs 70 lakh.

Kalpetta: An election flying squad seized unaccounted money worth Rs 7 lakh in Wayanad on Sunday. The squad led by deputy tahsildar Joy Mathew seized the money during a vehicle check at Nurserypadi near Kakkavayal at 11 am. The money, which was transported without valid supporting documents, was seized from a two-wheeler rider who was heading to Kozhikode from Sulthan Bathery. The seized money included 300 currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination and 200 notes of Rs 500 denomination.