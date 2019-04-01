Home States Kerala

Frameukal Katha Parayunnu: A school’s kaleidoscope perceives children’s positivity

The project has been carried out as part of the Talent Lab initiative of the General Education Department that aims to boost the creative skills of students.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Ambika Raja
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: ‘Excellent personality’, ’Good Artist’, ‘Highly Talented’, ’Extremely Motivated’; positive words of this nature adorn the ‘Storyboards’ which will soon be installed in every nook and cranny of AMLP School, Kallarattikal at Areekode in Malappuram. Next to each board, a striking image of each student, painted in watercolour, will also be found.

Undertaken by the school PTA team, the novel initiative titled ‘Frameukal Katha Parayunnu’ (Frames Tell Stories) aims to encourage students and build their confidence by pointing out the positive personality trait in each child. All the 151 students enrolled in the school will now have their portraits fixed in various parts of the institute along with a storyboard detailing their character and notable qualities.

Portraits of students created by AMLP School |  PTA team

The project has been carried out as part of the Talent Lab initiative of the General Education Department that aims to boost the creative skills of students. PTA president Muhib Pulikkal, who led ‘Frameukal Katha Parayunnu’ and created the paintings of the students, said, “The idea stemmed from our discussions to raise funds for various school activities. We felt creating the painting of students and discussing their good qualities will have a positive impact on them. The paintings have been created over a course of five to six months. The images will also be displayed for the public at an exhibition to be held on April 4 at the institute.”

Apart from the character traits of each student, their talents as identified by class teachers, and family details have also been added to the storyboards.

The school is also planning to launch a ‘School Radio’ and set up a bio-diversity garden and smart classroom at the institute. The radio will be run by students and the required equipment will be installed in each classroom. Daily news and other important announcements will be made through the radio. “Each class will take turns and run the daily radio programme,” said Muhib.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Frameukal Katha Parayunnu Malappuram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp