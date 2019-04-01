Frameukal Katha Parayunnu: A school’s kaleidoscope perceives children’s positivity

Ambika Raja By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: ‘Excellent personality’, ’Good Artist’, ‘Highly Talented’, ’Extremely Motivated’; positive words of this nature adorn the ‘Storyboards’ which will soon be installed in every nook and cranny of AMLP School, Kallarattikal at Areekode in Malappuram. Next to each board, a striking image of each student, painted in watercolour, will also be found.

Undertaken by the school PTA team, the novel initiative titled ‘Frameukal Katha Parayunnu’ (Frames Tell Stories) aims to encourage students and build their confidence by pointing out the positive personality trait in each child. All the 151 students enrolled in the school will now have their portraits fixed in various parts of the institute along with a storyboard detailing their character and notable qualities.

Portraits of students created by AMLP School | PTA team

The project has been carried out as part of the Talent Lab initiative of the General Education Department that aims to boost the creative skills of students. PTA president Muhib Pulikkal, who led ‘Frameukal Katha Parayunnu’ and created the paintings of the students, said, “The idea stemmed from our discussions to raise funds for various school activities. We felt creating the painting of students and discussing their good qualities will have a positive impact on them. The paintings have been created over a course of five to six months. The images will also be displayed for the public at an exhibition to be held on April 4 at the institute.”

Apart from the character traits of each student, their talents as identified by class teachers, and family details have also been added to the storyboards.

The school is also planning to launch a ‘School Radio’ and set up a bio-diversity garden and smart classroom at the institute. The radio will be run by students and the required equipment will be installed in each classroom. Daily news and other important announcements will be made through the radio. “Each class will take turns and run the daily radio programme,” said Muhib.