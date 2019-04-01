Home States Kerala

Gang spreading child pornography via social media arrested in Kerala

Based on the direction of ADGP, the cyber intelligence wing of Cyberdome headed by operations officer SP Prakash conducted an investigation about the admin.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Police have busted a 12-member gang involved in propagating child pornography via social networking media sites. An operation named 'P-HUNT-17.01', under Cyberdome, an initiative of Kerala police which operates with the support of technical experts from Technopark, netted the gang after carrying out searches on social media sites such as Facebook and WhatsApp groups to Telegram following a tip-off from Interpol.

As many as 84 persons came under the surveillance of the officers and 16 cases were registered in this regard. They were engaged in the propagation of child pornography, said officers.

The experts have found that admin of around 37 channels in Telegram is a Malayali, operating under the name MLPM. The Cybderdome team headed by ADGP Manoj Abrahm, has found out a Telegram channel named Poombatta, which was engaged in sharing of child pornography videos and photos.

Based on the direction of ADGP, the cyber intelligence wing of Cyberdome headed by operations officer SP Prakash conducted an investigation about the admin. The details were handed over to Malappuram SP for further investigation.

Watching and sharing of child pornographic images and videos are crime and Cyberdome is taking all steps to nab the criminals. The 'Operation P-HUNT-17.01' is continuing, officers added.

TAGS
child pornography Kerala police P-HUNT-17.01 Cyberdome

Comments

