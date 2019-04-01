Home States Kerala

It was a toy drone that crashed at the airport: Police

The city cops were on their toes for several hours after a flying object resembling a micro-drone crashed in the domestic airport at Shanghumughom on Saturday night.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city cops were on their toes for several hours after a flying object resembling a micro-drone crashed in the domestic airport at Shanghumughom on Saturday night. However, it later turned out to be a toy much to the relief of the law enforcement agencies and intelligence sleuths.

The toy drone, which crashed near the cargo complex, was found by the members of the Central Industrial Security Forces posted at the airport. Soon, the matter was alerted to the police and intelligence agencies. On examination, it was found the drone was made in China and that further evoked suspicion. On scrutiny, the security agencies realised it was not a micro-drone but a toy drone. It was also found the toy did not have a camera attached to it.  Noushad, a resident of Sreekaryam, who was at Shanghumughom beach with his family, was detained after it came to light he was operating the toy. He was grilled by the agencies who found out the man had bought this toy for his son while returning from Dubai. The toy drone was lost while he and his son were flying it from Shanghumughom beach.

Deputy Commissioner Aadhithya R said a case for creating public nuisance was taken against Noushad since the toy he operated entered the airport. “It’s a prohibited area to fly even toy drones. Hence, a case under Section 268 of the IPC has been registered against him,” he said.

Special Branch sources said there was nothing suspicious about similar toys that might have been spotted in the city recently. “The Shanghumughom incident has no connection with the other two separate cases where unidentified drone-like objects were found flying over the coastal line starting from Kovalam and over the Police Headquarters,” a Special Branch source said.

